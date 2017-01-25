Microsoft Video: An engineer’s tour of the hardware and design of Microsoft Surface Hub
Director of Surface Hub engineering, Peter Oehler, gives you a comprehensive tour of the hardware and design of Microsoft Surface Hub. Surface Hub is an intelligent, multi-touch, large screen collaboration device with powerful and simple video and teleconference capabilities in one integrated package. Watch as Peter illustrates what went into the creation of this new class of device from the: large screen, interactive all in one computer, with fully immersive experience; best-in-class 4K resolution, using an optically bonded screen that supports 100-point touch and inking and more.
From the fine folks at Microsoft.
