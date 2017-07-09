Microsoft: Vagrant and Hyper-V – Tips and Tricks
A few months ago, I went to DockerCon as a Microsoft representative. While I was there, I had the chance to ask developers about their favorite tools.
The most common tool mentioned (outside of Docker itself) was Vagrant. This was interesting — I was familiar with Vagrant, but I’d never actually used it. I decided that needed to change. Over the past week or two, I took some time to try it out. I got everything working eventually, but I definitely ran into some issues on the way.
My pain is your gain — here are my tips and tricks for getting started with Vagrant on Windows 10 and Hyper-V.
NOTE: This is a supplement for Vagrant’s “Getting Started” guide, not a replacement.
Tip 0: Install Hyper-V
For those new to Hyper-V, make sure you’ve got Hyper-V running on your machine. Our official docs list the exact steps and requirements.
Read the entire article here, Vagrant and Hyper-V — Tips and Tricks
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
Predicting the next Oscar or Super Bowl winner is a favorite social pastime and markets exist whereby a person can profit from prescience. Predicting weather is still imperfect, but has come a long way. Predicting future storage needs and the technologies to satisfy them may not be the hot new game night activity, but it […]
Share this:
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide