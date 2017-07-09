Microsoft: Vagrant and Hyper-V – Tips and Tricks

A few months ago, I went to DockerCon as a Microsoft representative. While I was there, I had the chance to ask developers about their favorite tools.

The most common tool mentioned (outside of Docker itself) was Vagrant. This was interesting — I was familiar with Vagrant, but I’d never actually used it. I decided that needed to change. Over the past week or two, I took some time to try it out. I got everything working eventually, but I definitely ran into some issues on the way.

My pain is your gain — here are my tips and tricks for getting started with Vagrant on Windows 10 and Hyper-V.

NOTE: This is a supplement for Vagrant’s “Getting Started” guide, not a replacement.

Tip 0: Install Hyper-V

For those new to Hyper-V, make sure you’ve got Hyper-V running on your machine. Our official docs list the exact steps and requirements.

