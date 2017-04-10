Microsoft: Using xEvents to monitor Azure Analysis Services

In addition to providing BI queries at the speed of thought and a user friendly BI semantic model, Azure Analysis Services supports many manageability features. One such feature is a rich set of Extended Events (xEvents) which can be used for scenarios ranging from trouble shooting and diagnostics to in depth auditing and usage analysis.

You can use SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) to configure a xEvents for Azure Analysis Services. Today, you can only configure Azure Analysis services to log to a stream or ring buffer and not to a file. In some cases, you may want to log events for offline analysis or to retain historically. We have provided an example of using the Tabular Object Modeling APIs to create an xEvents session and logging the data to disk and a richer sample to trace to a database with a windows service. The xEvents Logging for Azure Analysis Services sample and ASTrace samples are available on GitHub at https://github.com/Microsoft/Analysis-Services.

Read the entire article here, Using xEvents to monitor Azure Analysis Services

