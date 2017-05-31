Microsoft: Using Windows 10 IoT Core and Azure IoT Suite
Creating programs for the Internet of Things offers you an opportunity to build and program custom devices whose functionality is limited only by your imagination. This book teaches you to do exactly that, with solutions presented in a step-by-step format. When you read this book, you not only learn the fundamentals of device programming, you will also be ready to write code for revolutionizing devices and robots.
You don’t need to be an expert in low-level programming to benefit from this book. It explains basic concepts and programming techniques before diving into the more complicated topics. Each of the book’s chapters and appendices contains a suitable level of detail to help you quickly master device programming.
MCP Dawid Borycki shows you how to:
- Build Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications that target interconnected embedded devices
- Design and implement background apps for seamless integration with hardware components
- Use intrinsic UWP functionality to detect and track human faces
- Build artificial auditory, visual, and learning systems
- Process audio signals to blink LEDs to the rhythm of music
- Use OpenCV to develop custom image-processing algorithms
- Communicate with external devices by using serial, USB, Wi-Fi, and AllJoyn connectivity
- Design and implement applications to control DC, stepper, and servo motors for robotics
- Use Microsoft Cognitive Services to detect human emotions
- Build predictive analysis and preventive maintenance systems by using the Azure IoT Suite
Read the entire article here, Using Windows 10 IoT Core and Azure IoT Suite – Microsoft Press blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Share this:
