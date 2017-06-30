Home Desktop Microsoft: Using PowerShell as an Azure ARM REST API Client

Microsoft: Using PowerShell as an Azure ARM REST API Client

Microsoft: Using PowerShell as an Azure ARM REST API Client
Yes, this is probably another post explaining how to use Azure ARM REST API using PowerShell, I am aware of this, but what I would like to show you is something deeper in the Azure platform that you may not have noticed or seen before. Fortunately, Microsoft provides many SDKs for almost all your favorite languages, then how the platform works at the lower level, from an API perspective at least, is almost entirely managed for you and then invisible. I am assuming here you are using Azure Resource Manager (ARM) API, Azure Service Management (ASM) API are not recommended today since obsolete and not interested by platform new features development.

Just mentioned above that there are already several tools available on the Internet that will permit you to use ARM REST API directly and making web requests, let me list here first the most popular and my favorites:

  • Postman: you can download from here versions for Windows, Linux, MacOS and as a Chrome extension. Nice tool, available in free basic version and pro paid. powerful GUI platform to make your API development faster & easier, from building API requests through testing, documentation and sharing.
  • HTTP Master: grab your free basic or professional paid version from here. in addition to basic features, it provides almost complete coverage for development and testing of API applications and services, including HTTP tool to simulate client acitivity.
  • ARM Client: it is not an official Microsoft tool, instead is an OSS Project you can find on GitHub or can install via Chocolatey. Nice article from David Ebbo if you want to know more.

Read the entire article here, Using PowerShell as an Azure ARM REST API Client – Rumors about Azure, SQL Server & Data in the Cloud….

via the fine folks at Microsoft

