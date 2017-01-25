Microsoft: Using Backup to URL in SQL Server 2012 instance

In this post, we would like to explain on how we can overcome the limitation of using the feature “backup to URL” in Maintenance Plan wizard in SQL 2012

Symptoms

We cannot take backups from maintenance plans using backup to URL to Azure Blob Storage using SQL 2012 Engine instance with 2012/2014/2016 SSMS.

Error

With SQL 2012, We do not have the option to backup to URL. With 2014/2016 SSMS we do have the option to backup to URL in maintenance plans but that would execute with success but not back up files on the blob.

The Maintenance plan gets executed successfully but does not give any error.

Cause

Maintenance plans in SQL 2012 does not have the option to use “Backup to URL” Feature. If we install SSMS 2014/2016 on the 2012 Engine instance, we will see the option but the backup will still not work to the azure blob.

By default, the backups will go to the disk even if we select the “backup to url” option.

