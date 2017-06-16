Microsoft: Using Azure Stack to teach DevOps and IT skills
What to learn Azure but your institution cannot scale to provide Azure for all students? have you considered teaching with Azure Stack!
Azure Stack is a stack of technologies Microsoft is designing for customers and partners to run in their own datacentres. Azure Stack includes “experiences” and programming interfaces that Microsoft offers via its own Azure public cloud.
Microsoft is working with HP Enterprise, Dell EMC, and Lenovo on co-engineering Azure Stack to run on their servers in your data centres.
This makes Microsoft Azure Stack a hybrid cloud platform that lets you deliver Azure services from your organisation’s datacentre.
Once deployed, the POC is an ideal environment for learning and demonstrating Azure Stack features. It lets you deploy all required components on a single physical machine to create an environment for evaluating key concepts and capabilities, and validating the extensibility model for APIs.
- Its the same interface as Azure
- Same APIs as Azure
- Same tools and resources as Azure
Read the entire article here, Using Azure Stack to teach DevOps and IT skills – Microsoft Faculty Connection
via the fine folks at Microsoft
