Microsoft: Use NGINX to load balance across your Docker Swarm cluster

A practical walkthrough, in six steps. This basic example demonstrates NGINX and swarm mode in action, to provide the foundation for you to apply these concepts to your own configurations.

This document walks through several steps for setting up a containerized NGINX server and using it to load balance traffic across a swarm cluster. For clarity, these steps are designed as an end-to-end tutorial for setting up a three node cluster and running two docker services on that cluster; by completing this exercise, you will become familiar with the general workflow required to use swarm mode and to load balance across Windows Container endpoints using an NGINX load balancer.

The basic setup

This exercise requires three container hosts–two of which will be joined to form a two-node swarm cluster, and one which will be used to host a containerized NGINX load balancer. In order to demonstrate the load balancer in action, two docker services will be deployed to the swarm cluster, and the NGINX server will be configured to load balance across the container instances that define those services. The services will both be web services, hosting simple content that can be viewed via web browser. With this setup, the load balancer will be easy to see in action, as traffic is routed between the two services each time the web browser view displaying their content is refreshed.

