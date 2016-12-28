Microsoft: Use Key Encryption Keys to Backup Your Encrypted Azure Virtual Machines

Many of you have been asking us about the ability to encrypt virtual machines in Azure.It’s an important question, because many security teams and compliance team require that virtual machines be encrypted.

The good news is that we have a great feature called Azure Disk Encryption that enables you to encrypt the virtual disk files that comprise your virtual machines.

When you encrypt the virtual disk files, you protect them from being stolen by anyone who might get access to those files. For example, if someone were able to somehow connect to your Azure storage and download the virtual disk files, they would not be able to open those files because they don’t have access to the encryption keys.

Use Key Encryption Keys to Backup Your Encrypted Azure Virtual Machines

