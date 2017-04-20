Microsoft Updates to Intune on Microsoft Azure

Empowering not only your employees, but also you to be more productive is one of the main goals for us. Ability to manage your mobility ecosystem from virtually any device and any browser, managing increasingly larger numbers of devices and apps, a modern micro-services cloud architecture, enterprise-grade APIs, reporting and automation support, unified admins experience for all of Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS), and Role Based Access Controls (RBAC). These are all things that thousands of our customers have been asking us for. We are now delivering it to you.

More than half of Intune tenants have been already migrated to our new Azure micro-services based infrastructure, delivering the experiences described above. Our team is working diligently to migrate the remaining customers, taking the utmost care as they do.

Streamlined management of core EMS workflows across Azure AD and Intune

Personally, I find Conditional Access to be one of the most amazing features of EMS. We are continually told by our customers how good our access management experience is architecturally and practically. End users like the guided route to compliance, and IT can trust that the right users are granted or denied access based upon a combination of device, network location, risk, and other factors. We heard from many customers that it is not optimal to manage access, and thus risk, to company data from multiple places, the Azure AD console and the Intune Silverlight console.

