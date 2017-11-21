Microsoft: Update 1710 for System Center Configuration Manager

Happy Monday! We are delighted to announce that we have released version 1710 for the Current Branch (CB) of System Center Configuration Manager that includes new features and product enhancements!

One of the key features in the 1710 release is co-management which enables a new and more practical path to transition the management of Windows 10 devices to a modern management approach. While there are a few paths to move to modern management, we heard from our customers that until now, it wasn’t always easy to make the transition. Some customer scenarios require the ConfigMgr agent, and there are also Windows 7 devices that need to be managed. Customers also use deeply integrated partner or homegrown solutions for ConfigMgr, and not to mention the complexity of planning and switching from traditional to modern management with existing IT systems, organizational structures, and processes. Many organizations were looking for a more simplified and manageable way to transition from ConfigMgr and AD to a modern management approach with Intune and Azure AD. This is now possible with co-management.

Starting with the Anniversary Update (June 2016), a Windows 10 device can be joined to on-premises Active Directory (AD) and cloud-based Azure AD at the same time. Co-management takes advantage of this improvement and enables the device to be managed by both ConfigMgr agent and Intune MDM. This allows organizations to move specific workloads of their management to the cloud – making the transition in manageable chunks. For example, customers can transition device compliance check, resource access policies, or Windows 10 update management from ConfigMgr to Intune while continuing to use ConfigMgr for other workloads such as software distribution and deep device security configuration. Over time, it will be possible to transition more workloads through co-management. You can learn more from our Ignite presentation and technical documentation.

We are also excited to see the continued growth in adoption of the Current Branch of Configuration Manager by our customers. A little less than 2 years since the initial release, we now have more than 50,000 organizations managing more than 100 million devices using the Current Branch of Configuration Manager. And thanks to our active Technical Preview Branch community, the 1710 update includes feedback and usage data we have gathered from customers who have installed and road tested our monthly technical previews over the last few months. As always, 1710 has also been tested at scale — by real customers, in real production environments.

