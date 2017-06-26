Microsoft Update 1706 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1706 for the Technical Preview Branch of System Center Configuration Manager has been released. Technical Preview Branch releases give you an opportunity to try out new Configuration Manager features in a test environment before they are made generally available. This month’s new preview features include:

Client

Include trust for specific file paths in Device Guard policies – Optionally, include trust for a specific local file or folder path on clients running a Device Guard policy. Any binaries at the locations specified in the policy can run on targeted clients when enforcement is enabled in the policy.

Register Windows 10 devices with Azure Active Directory – A new client setting (in Cloud Services group) is enabled by default to automatically register new Windows 10 domain joined devices with Azure AD.

Application Lifecycle and Content

Specify a different install content location and uninstall content location for a deployment type – You can now specify a different install content location and uninstall content location for a deployment type. Additionally, you can also leave the uninstall content location empty.

Improvements for Software Update Points in Boundary Groups – Boundary groups now support configuring the time for fallback for software update points.

Read the entire article here, Update 1706 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

