Microsoft Update 1701 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1701 for the Technical Preview Branch of System Center Configuration Manager has been released. Technical Preview Branch releases give you an opportunity to try out new Configuration Manager features in a test environment before they are made generally available. This month’s new preview features include:

  • UEFI inventory data – Hardware inventory can now determine whether the device is UEFI-enabled.
  • Express files support for Windows 10 Cumulative Update – Configuration Manager can support Windows 10 Cumulative Update using Express files. This functionality is only supported in Windows 10 version 1607 with a Windows Update Agent update included with the updates released on January 10, 2017 (Patch Tuesday). For more information see https://docs.microsoft.com/sccm/core/get-started/capabilities-in-technical-preview-1612#express-installation-files-support-for-windows-10-updates.
  • Validate Device Health Attestation Data via Management Point – You can now configure management points to validate health attestation reporting data for cloud or on-premises health attestation service.
  • Updated Content Library Cleanup Tool – The command line tool (ContentLibraryCleanup.exe) used to remove content that is no longer associated with any package or application from a distribution point (orphaned content) has been updated with fixes for known issues.
  • Host software updates on cloud-based distribution points – Beginning with this preview version, you can use a cloud-based distribution point to host a software update package.
  • Support for Microsoft Azure Government cloud added to Operations Management Suite (OMS) Connector feature – You can now configure an OMS connector for the OMS workspace on Microsoft Azure Government cloud.
  • Additional boundary groups improvements – Clients now find software update points using Boundary Group associations.

We’ve also made several improvements to operating system deployment, many of which were the result of your User Voice feedback:

  • Support for more applications for the Install Applications task sequence step
  • Expire standalone media
  • Support for additional content in stand-alone media
  • Configurable timeout for Auto Apply Driver task sequence step
  • Package ID is now displayed in task sequence steps
  • Windows 10 ADK tracked by build version
  • Default boot image source path can no longer be changed

Read the entire article here, Update 1701 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now! – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

