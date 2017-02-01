Microsoft: Understanding Azure Troubleshooting and Support
Microsoft Azure team is committed to helping you achieve more with the power of the cloud. The Azure support teams are here to help you build, deploy and run your Azure solutions with confidence. We are continuously expanding troubleshooting and support areas to help you accelerate your cloud journey.
This post provides an overview of key self-help tools and a quick glance at Azure support.
Comprehensive documentation and get started resources are a good start for all Azure customers. As you begin to design your solutions and look for help from community experts – Azure Forums is a great option. While you progress building your solution, self-help and optimization tools are built into the Azure Portal. Can’t connect to your VM? Just click on the Diagnose and solve problems to follow troubleshooting guidance for resolution right in your Azure Portal. This troubleshooting solution is included with all Azure services.
Read the entire article here, Understanding Azure troubleshooting and support | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
