Microsoft: Try Azure IoT with an online Raspberry Pi simulator

Have you ever want to try IoT development but no device at hand? From a recent survey, more than 70% developers who comes to learn Azure IoT don’t have a physical device so that they can not go on from the beginning. But now it is not a big problem any more. With Azure IoT online Raspberry Pi simulator, you can experience the power of Azure IoT in your browser!Let’s first have a quick overview of this online device simulator. There are three main areas in it.

Assembly area – The default circuit is that a Pi connects with a BME280 sensor and an LED. The area is locked in preview version so currently you cannot do customization. Coding area – An online code editor for you to code with Raspberry Pi. The default sample application helps to collect sensor data from BME280 sensor and sends to your Azure IoT Hub. The application is fully compatible with real Pi devices. Integrated console window – It shows the output of your code. At the top of this window, there are three buttons. Run – Run the application in the coding area.

Reset – Reset the coding area to the default sample application.

Fold/Expand – On the right side there is a button for you to fold/expand the console window.

Try Azure IoT with an online Raspberry Pi simulator – IoT Developer: Tooling and Experience

