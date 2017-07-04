Microsoft: Troubleshooting SCCM Database Replication Service (DRS)

Problem: SCCM Database Replication Service is not working

Solution: Service Broker had been disabled on MSDB, causing SCCM DRM to fail

I was recently called in to assist with a large System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) environment where the Database Replication Service (DRS) was not processing messages. As a SQL Server engineer, I’ve supported customer environments running SCCM for several years now and have helped to troubleshoot DRS issues in the past, but it is certainly not something I do on a regular basis. We were able to resolve it pretty quickly, but this was a new issue (to me) and one that wasn’t easily discoverable through internet searching by the customer.

Step 1 – Run RLA (Replication Link Analyzer) to find any errors

Interestingly, RLA reported “Issues Detected”, but all of the steps succeeded and reported success.

via the fine folks at Microsoft