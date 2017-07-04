Microsoft: Troubleshooting SCCM Database Replication Service (DRS)
Problem: SCCM Database Replication Service is not working
Solution: Service Broker had been disabled on MSDB, causing SCCM DRM to fail
I was recently called in to assist with a large System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) environment where the Database Replication Service (DRS) was not processing messages. As a SQL Server engineer, I’ve supported customer environments running SCCM for several years now and have helped to troubleshoot DRS issues in the past, but it is certainly not something I do on a regular basis. We were able to resolve it pretty quickly, but this was a new issue (to me) and one that wasn’t easily discoverable through internet searching by the customer.
Step 1 – Run RLA (Replication Link Analyzer) to find any errors
Interestingly, RLA reported “Issues Detected”, but all of the steps succeeded and reported success.
Read the entire article here, Troubleshooting SCCM Database Replication Service (DRS) – Sam Lester – SQL Server & BI Premier Field Engineer
via the fine folks at Microsoft
