Microsoft: Troubleshooting Miracast connection to the Surface Hub

Connecting via Miracast to the Surface Hub is a very common scenario. To get this scenario to work, you need the sending device (mobile phone, laptop) to connect to the Surface Hub using a WIFI Direct connection. In some cases, this can fail due to a few reasons. Here are a few steps you can try to troubleshoot this problem:

Make sure your sending device supports Miracast: Press WinKey + R and type dxdiag. Click on “Save all information” – open the saved dxdiag.txt – look for Miracast. It should say “Available, with HDCP”

If the Connect app displays: “The device doesn’t support Miracast, so you can’t project to it wirelessly.” Please go to Settings -> Network -> WIFI and enable WIFI.

Update the drivers on the laptop for WIFI and video (you can also try uninstalling them and then reinstalling them)

Hit the WinWey + R and type “rsop.msc” to execute the “Resultant Set of Policy” MMC snap-in. It’ll take a moment to analyze the group policies currently applied on the client. In the left hand window, navigate to Computer Configuration->Windows Settings->SecuritySettings->Wireless Network (IEEE 802.11) Policies. In the right-hand pane you should see a group policy object setting wireless policies. Double click it and a dialog will appear. Open the Network Permissions tab and check the value of the “Allow everyone to create all user profiles” box, as pictured here.

Read the entire article here, Troubleshooting Miracast connection to the Surface Hub – Microsoft Surface Hub

via the fine folks at Microsoft