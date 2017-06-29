Microsoft: Transitioning from On-Premise Virtual Machines to More Cost Effective Azure Cloud Models

Transitioning from On-Premise VMs to the Cloud via ‘Lift-and-Shift’

On February 14th, 2017, the last of my company’s physical servers were powered-off and then scheduled to be unracked and boxed for shipping out of the co-location hosting data centre. The physical servers that my company had invested in and setup to power our development, testing, support and client application requirements were no longer needed to run our virtual machines (VMs). We decided to move all of our VM infrastructure to Azure since it was the leading digital-transformation enabler in Canada that could meet all of our technical needs as well as those of our clients.

A VM is a software computer that, like a physical computer, runs an operating system and applications. The VM is comprised of a set of specification and configuration files and is backed by the physical resources of a host computer. Every VM has virtual devices that provide the same functionality as physical hardware and have additional benefits in terms of portability, manageability, and security.

The VM lift-and-shift approach is a common cloud migration path where companies replicate in-house VMs in the cloud with little or no re-design. For a company with a limited number of VMs in a simple configuration, it is generally a fast and relatively straight-forward migration to the cloud. The issues arise when there are complex interactions between multiple VMs and the hosted applications that may require a lot of careful planning and testing of the migration to the cloud. Microsoft has provided migration and planning tools such as the Migration Assessment Tools and Azure Site Recovery (ASR) Deployment Planner.

Read the entire article here, Transitioning from On-Premise Virtual Machines to More Cost Effective Azure Cloud Models – Azure Development Community

via the fine folks at Microsoft