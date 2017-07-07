Microsoft: Tracking configuration changes for your Azure VM

In this blog post, I will talk about how to use the Change Tracking solution to detect in-guest changes on your Azure VMs. Right from within your Azure VM you can quickly assess details of changes that occurred across your system. We currently support tracking Software, Files, Windows Registry, Windows Services, and Linux Daemons.

This feature is currently in private preview. If you’re interested in trying it, please sign up here!

Enabling change tracking From your VM, you can select “Track Changes” on the virtual machines blade, under Automation + Control. After selecting it, validation is performed to determine if the Change Tracking solution is enabled for this VM. If it is not enabled, you will have the option to enable the solution.

The solution enablement process usually takes only a few minutes but can take up to 15 minutes. During this time, you should not close the browser window. Once the solution is enabled and log data starts to flow to the workspace, it can take more than 30 minutes for data to be available for analysis in the dashboard described in the next section. We expect this timing to significantly improve in the future.

