Microsoft to acquire Intentional Software to expand future productivity capabilities

Today, I’m pleased to share that we have signed an agreement to acquire Intentional Software, a company that has been focused on creating a platform for a new generation of team productivity apps.

At Microsoft, we aspire to help people and organizations be more productive, wherever they are. The reality is we live in a hyper-connected world that requires the ability to collaborate across geographies, disciplines and organizations, which is why we continue to push ourselves to think about new ways to empower people. You’ve seen this with the recent launch of Microsoft Teams, a chat-based workspace for Office 365, and the continued momentum and customer demand for Surface Hub, a device designed to unlock the power of the group.

This acquisition will build on the work we’re already doing to deliver the tools necessary to be productive in an information-rich world. Intentional Software’s technology and talent will enhance our existing capabilities and strengthen our ability to add new tools and services to Microsoft’s robust productivity offering. We’re excited about the company’s work on productivity applications, especially given our focus of putting people at the center of experiences and our continued effort to reimagine collaboration.

