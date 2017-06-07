Microsoft: Tips & Tricks for Writing your Own PowerShell System Monitoring Tool

In simple terms, Monitoring means keeping an eye on something. In an IT context, it means ensuring something like a server doesn’t run out of disk space. It likely means doing this on a scheduled basis – and in truth, it’s something that absolutely can be done by hand.

In fact in some cases, it might even be preferable to do it this way. For instance, if you’ve installed a new tool or application and want to find out more about what it does and how it behaves ‘in the wild’ in your environment, you may want to keep an eye on the servers yourself for a few days. Even with well-known tools this is worthwhile – when I do a SharePoint installation for a customer, I like to see what the servers are reporting after a few hours, in the first few days, and after the first weekend to see if there are any environment-specific issues that we weren’t expecting or informed about. The application or stack you’re working with might be entirely new, such that no effective monitoring tool exists – such as in the recent past with the arrival of Containers, for example.

However, monitoring by hand is for the most part a problematic approach. Here’s why:

manual monitoring requires performing all of the steps by hand, meaning that it’s a considerably slower process. Errors may become critical simply because the monitoring is taking too long and cannot be repeated with sufficient frequency.

Being manual means these checks are bound to human time fluctuations – they’re unlikely to be performed well, if at all, during nights, weekends and holidays.

Being manual also means that there’s a chance of human error. Important events or notifications could be missed.

