Microsoft: the tiny server that could
Welcome to our new Demo Tuesday series. Each week we will be highlighting a new product feature from the Hybrid Cloud Platform.
Server operating systems, including Microsoft Windows Server, have traditionally been all-inclusive. When you install it, you get everything you might possibly want, baked into the OS image. That made complete sense in an on-premises datacenter model. Today, with organizations having much larger-scale deployments, things have changed. Size, scalability, and security have become critically important. Many of you have been asking for a different option—something small, light, and optimized for today’s larger scale, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Windows Server 2016, that something is here and it’s called Nano Server.
Nano Server is tiny
In the cloud, every gigabyte not used is money saved. So, rather than 13.2 GB, Nano Server has a ridiculously small disk footprint of 500 MB. It’s a new installation option designed specifically to provide infrastructure services for the cloud. You get only what you need and nothing more. We call it “just enough OS” and it’s ideal for many cloud scenarios. Take a look:
Read the entire article here, the tiny server that could – Hybrid Cloud Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper