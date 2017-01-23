Microsoft: The Secret to Learning from Failure & What Future CIO’s Do Next
In the Season 3 finale of “Lunch Break,” these deleted scenes have me on the road with with Paul Fipps (CIO & EVP, Under Armour), Jim Fowler, (CIO, General Electric), and Mark Russinovich (CTO, Microsoft Azure), and Brad Strock (CIO, PayPal).
Mark and I talk about what job to give Doc. Brown if you’re trying to staff a promising new startup, and Jim takes us behind the scenes of GE’s decision to make a big pivot into digital. We also talk about the cultural changes needed to make failure a learning opportunity rather than the end of the world, and Paul shares some really valuable ideas about the changing nature of the CIO role.
Read the entire article here, The Secret to Learning from Failure & What Future CIO’s Do Next – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
