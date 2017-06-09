Microsoft: The New Intune and Conditional Access Admin Consoles are GA

There are a handful of topics that consistently come up whenever I meet with our customers and partners – and one of the most common has to do with how to balance productivity for end users with the need for security and control of company data. The tension between these two needs is the stage upon which an even bigger challenge constantly looms: Every IT team on earth being asked to do more with less at a time when technology keeps accelerating and the landscape of their own industry shifts beneath their feet.

The request I get in these meetings is very clear and consistent: We need efficient solutions that make it easier to manage and control growing complexity; can you help us reduce the complexity we are dealing with?

This is where we bring in the good news: Managing Intune and Conditional Access together with Azure AD just got a lot easier for our rapidly growing community of IT Professionals. As of today, we have reached two important milestones for Microsoft Intune and for EMS Conditional Access capabilities: Both new admin experiences are now Generally Available in the Azure portal!

