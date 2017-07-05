Microsoft: The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging

Machine learning and big data are revolutionizing the simplest of everyday applications and platforms. Perhaps the most conventional everyday platform is SMS. SMSes have been around since the days of the feature phone. Deeply rooted in traditional mobile computing, 800 million people use the platform daily. However, nearly 95% of these messages are spam or promotional communication generated by machines.

With every store, vendor and brand trying to reach and engage users with constant SMS updates, it’s easy to lose track of essential information in the sea of spam.

To address this challenge, the Microsoft Garage team had been hard at work on the Bing Hackathon Award winning smart SMS app – SMS Organizer. The SMS Organizer was built from the ground-up to reimagine the messaging platform. The easy-to-use and lightweight app uses sophisticated machine learning to sort through messages and make sure users get through to the most important ones. Now, the latest version of this smart app goes a step further to enhance mobile messaging.

Here’s what you can expect from the latest version of the smart SMS Organizer app:

Read the entire article here, The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging – The Microsoft India Development Center Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft