Home Desktop Microsoft: The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging

Microsoft: The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging

0
Microsoft: The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging
0

Machine learning and big data are revolutionizing the simplest of everyday applications and platforms. Perhaps the most conventional everyday platform is SMS. SMSes have been around since the days of the feature phone. Deeply rooted in traditional mobile computing, 800 million people use the platform daily. However, nearly 95% of these messages are spam or promotional communication generated by machines.

With every store, vendor and brand trying to reach and engage users with constant SMS updates, it’s easy to lose track of essential information in the sea of spam.

To address this challenge, the Microsoft Garage team had been hard at work on the Bing Hackathon Award winning smart SMS app – SMS Organizer. The SMS Organizer was built from the ground-up to reimagine the messaging platform. The easy-to-use and lightweight app uses sophisticated machine learning to sort through messages and make sure users get through to the most important ones. Now, the latest version of this smart app goes a step further to enhance mobile messaging.

Here’s what you can expect from the latest version of the smart SMS Organizer app:

Read the entire article here, The latest version of SMS Organizer reimagines mobile messaging – The Microsoft India Development Center Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console. The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499247472_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA’s Cool Fireworks for the 4th of July Video

          Have a blast this Independence Day! This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix and NVIDIA Accelerate the Enterprise

          1499176128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation

          maxresdefault.jpg

          A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video