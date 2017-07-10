Microsoft: The Future of Partnering in the Channel

CompTIA is the largest not-for-profit independent IT Channel Trade Association in the world and has set up an IT channel community here in ANZ. Coming into their second year in ANZ, CompTIA are holding their 7th ANZ Channel Community meeting in Sydney on July 20, to explore the topic of ‘The Future of Partnering in the Channel’.

Karen Drewitt of The Missing Link, a valued Microsoft Gold Partner is the current Chair of the CompTIA Executive Council here in ANZ and Emma Tomlin of Microsoft sits on the Executive Council.

See below for what they have to say about why they got involved in CompTIA;

Karen, why did you get involved in CompTIA and what value do you see for people getting involved in the ANZ community?

Read the entire article here, The Future of Partnering in the Channel

via the fine folks at Microsoft