Microsoft: The Evolution of RDMA in Windows: now extended to Hyper-V Guests

Remote DMA (RDMA) is an incredible technology that allows networked hosts to exchange information with virtually no CPU overhead and with extremely little latency in the end–system. Microsoft has been shipping support for RDMA in Windows Server since Windows Server 2012 and in Windows 10 (some SKUs) since its first release. With the release of Windows Server 1709 Windows Server supports RDMA in the guest. RDMA is presented over the SR-IOV path, i.e., with direct hardware access from the guest to the RDMA engine in the NIC hardware, and with essentially the same latency (and low CPU utilization) as seen in the host.

This week we published a how-to guide (https://gallery.technet.microsoft.com/RDMA-configuration-425bcdf2) on deploying RDMA on native hosts, on virtual NICs in the host partition (Converged NIC), and in Hyper-V guests. This guide in intended to help reduce the amount of time our customers spend trying to get their RDMA networks deployed and working.

As many of my readers are aware, in Windows 2012 we shipped the first version of RDMA on Windows. It supported only native interfaces, i.e., direct binding of the SMB protocol to the RDMA capabilities offered by the physical NIC. Today we refer to that mode of operation as Network Direct Kernel Provider Interface (NDKPI) Mode 1, or more simply, Native RDMA.

