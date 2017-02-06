Microsoft: The cloud comes through in crises, drones detect diseases and Cortana Intelligence elevates IoT

We may be in the chilly depths of February, but there’s no winter hibernation going on at Microsoft. Join us for an overview of some of the big happenings over the past week.

New computing technologies like the cloud are making it possible to quickly respond to a disaster, to coordinate the response by governments and aid organizations, to provide analytics to better understand and track its impact, and to manage the aftermath.

All of the same technologies and innovations that enable businesses to quickly respond to new opportunities and changing market conditions make the cloud an essential part of any disaster response. And artificial intelligence may even help us predict when and where the next emergency may occur.

Microsoft and its partners aim to track mosquitos in order to identify where diseases come from and how they spread – and ultimately prevent outbreaks of new viruses – by using smart traps, drones and gene sequencing to capture mosquitoes and study the DNA they’ve collected.

Read the entire article here, The cloud comes through in crises, drones detect diseases and Cortana Intelligence elevates IoT — Weekend Reading, Feb. 3

