Home Applications Microsoft The 3 improvements to Dev Center you should know about

Microsoft The 3 improvements to Dev Center you should know about

0
Microsoft The 3 improvements to Dev Center you should know about
0

We’ve been working hard on Windows Dev Center and wanted to share some of the improvements we’ve made for you, our developers.

You can now submit PWAs to the Microsoft Store

First, we’re excited to announce that you can submit your Progressive Web App (PWA) to the Microsoft Store through Windows Dev Center. PWAs are web apps, progressively enhanced with modern web technologies to provide a more app-like experience. Publishing a PWA to the Microsoft Store give you full access to everything Windows Dev Center has to offer including control over how your app appears in the Microsoft Store, the ability to view and respond to feedback (reviews and comments), insights into telemetry (installs, crashes, shares, etc.), and the ability to monetize your app.

Submitting a PWA to the Microsoft Store requires generating an app package upload file containing your PWA first, which can be done via the free PWA Builder tool. To learn more about PWAs and some of the steps required to publish to Microsoft Store, check out this blog.

Health report enhancements

We’ve added new charts to the Health report. You can use this additional info to help you make informed decisions on improvements you can make to your application to keep your customers happy.

Crash-free sessions and devices (Health report):  Shows the percent of devices or user sessions that did not experience a crash.

This allows you to understand how the number of crashes you are seeing affect your users. For example, an app could have 10,000 crashes in one day. If 90% of your devices are affected, then you would probably classify that as critical and act to fix it right away. However, if that only represents 5% of devices using your app, the priority might be lower.

This chart has two tabs:

  • Crash free devices: the % of unique devices that did not experience a failure
  • Crash free sessions: the % of unique user sessions that did not experience a failure

Stack prevalence (Failure details page): Shows the top stacks that contributed to the failure, ordered by percentage.

The stack prevalence table displays the most common failure paths, ordered by percentage of all stacks. This lets you quickly see which are the most common call stacks/paths to a point of failure, so you can best apply your time to implement fixes with the greatest impact. In addition, the frame where the failure occurred is bolded in the call stack.

Also, we have made failure downloads [CABs] more discoverable on the failure details page by adding a filter so you can easily find all “Failures with downloads” – instead of having to search through the report.

Improvements to the Store listing page

We have made changes to the Store listing page, where you provide the text and images that your customers will see when viewing your app’s listing in the Microsoft Store. With these changes you will see additional text to the right of sections within the Store listing page that help provide clarity on what you should enter in each field.  Some sections even have direct links to documentation.

Two major sections we’ve redesigned based on your feedback are the “Store logos” and “Additional art assets” sections. We now provide additional guidance to help you understand how each of these assets are used.

You’ll find additional info throughout the Store listing page to help you use fields effectively.

As always, we encourage you to use the Feedback link in the upper right corner of the Windows Dev Center dashboard to share your thoughts and suggestions. Your feedback helps us build the best capabilities and experiences possible. You can also use the Windows Developer Feedback User Voice site to share platform capability requests and ideas around improving the Windows developer platform.

Read the entire article here, The 3 improvements to Dev Center you should know about

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Development
News
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524400324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center

          Understand how to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center. For more information, visit: https://aka.ms/WindowsAdminCenterHci This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1524293824_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to create a three-way mirror volume in Windows Admin Center

          1524240724_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to open a volume and add files in Windows Admin Center

          1524755225_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Preview with Nutanix

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video