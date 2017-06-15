Microsoft: Take your web app to Azure

You’ve built your web app. It’s running, and getting good traffic. Now you need to move on to solving the ‘good problems’ to have. You want to scale your app to support more users, but only at peak times. Or you need better hardware and simply don’t want to manage that hardware… or software, or even the network. What if you just want to improve your app’s reliability? Any of these may be reasons to look at hosting your app in Azure. Azure gives you a variety of hosting options so you can balance cost, performance, and ease of management; and Visual Studio makes it simple to deploy and manage your apps in Azure.

Visual Studio 2017 gives you options to publish your app directly from your desktop, or to use Visual Studio Team Services to setup a CI/CD pipeline. Need to add monitoring and diagnostics to your app? Right click to connect to the Application Insights service. Want to secure your app with Azure Active Directory? Right click and add. Need to add a SQL Database to your Azure app? You can easily make it part of your publishing process.

Publishing to Azure

Publishing your Visual Studio 2017 app to Azure is as simple as right-clicking your app’s project node and choosing to publish. From there you can choose to create new resources in Azure or select from existing resources to update your existing application. To make this work, you only need an Azure subscription, which you can set up for free with Visual Studio Dev Essentials (which will also get you access to training materials and other tools) or the free Azure trial.

Read the entire article here, Take your web app to Azure

via the fine folks at Microsoft