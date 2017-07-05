Microsoft System Center Updates Publisher June 2017 Preview is Now Available

Today we are announcing availability of System Center Updates Publisher (SCUP) Preview. Many of you are using SCUP 2011 now to:

Import updates from external catalogs (non-Microsoft update catalogs).

Modify update definitions including applicability, and deployment metadata.

Export updates to external catalogs.

Publish updates to an update server.

This SCUP preview adds support for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. Users who are familiar with SCUP 2011 will be able to easily use the preview on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 systems as there are no major changes to the way the SCUP works.

Joining the preview

We are excited to have you join our preview! To get started:

