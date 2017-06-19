Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro available in markets around the world

Today, Surface is celebrating the largest launch in its history with Surface Laptop and the new Surface Pro now available in 25 markets around the world, as well as expanded global availability for Surface Studio.

Today, we are excited to launch the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop and bring our full family of Surface products to more markets than ever before. When I look at the journey we have been on since we launched the first Surface nearly five years ago, I am amazed at how far the product family has come. With Surface Pro, we created a new category and challenged the status quo of the laptop. With every Surface release since we have continued to push the boundaries of existing categories – bringing more power, more pixels and more versatility to help people work how they want, where they want.

From the professional that seeks inspiration out in the world and wants to capture it, to the student traveling from class to dorm room to library, we all desire tools that allow us to bring ideas to life wherever we choose. This is why we build Surface products, and this is why we’ve expanded the Surface family with beautiful and powerful devices that reflect the individual using them.

Read the entire article here, Surface Laptop and Surface Pro available today in markets around the world

via the fine folks at Microsoft.