Microsoft Surface Book pivots sage on stage model and transforms learning experience

Digital technology in higher education is allowing the sage on stage to pivot; transforming the model used in lecture halls since mediaeval times.

Today’s students demand a more flexible blended learning environment, with the option of mixing face-to-face and online lectures and tutorials.

Dr David Kellermann, lecturer in mechanical engineering at UNSW, is an education innovator with a deeply pragmatic streak. When the university signed up 470 students for a course he was teaching, in a lecture theatre with 320 seats, he had to quickly come up with a solution.

But it needed to be a solution that did not compromise the learning quality of the course. He is scathing of “advances” that have compromised educational outcomes.

The multi choice answer card is, he says, “one of the most detrimental things to happen to education.” Deployed to save money by allowing machines to mark exams, Kellermann says its introduction meant; “We went from in-depth answers and calculations, written answers and essays, to a,b,c or d.”

