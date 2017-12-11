Microsoft SQL Vulnerability Assessment now available for SQL Server 2012 and Up

SQL Vulnerability Assessment has been available for preview on Azure SQL Database for a couple of months, and has now been released on SSMS 17.4, supporting scanning of SQL Server 2012 and up. Whether on-premises or on a VM!

SQL Vulnerability Assessment

SQL Vulnerability Assessment (VA) is your one-stop-shop to discover, track and remediate potential database vulnerabilities. It can be used as an excellent preventive security measure, providing visibility into your security state and offering actionable steps to investigate, manage and resolve security issues and enhance your database fortifications.

Vulnerability Assessment report in SSMS

Not only does VA expose some of the possible security flaws you have in your database system, it also provides remediation scripts to resolve issues within a couple of mouse clicks. In addition, you can accept specific results as your approved baseline state, and the VA scan report will be customized accordingly to expect these values.

Read the entire article here, SQL Vulnerability Assessment now available for SQL Server 2012 and up

Via the fine folks at Microsoft