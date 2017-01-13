Microsoft SQL Server R Services – Why we built it?

This is the first post in a series of blog posts about SQL Server R Services. We want to take you behind the scenes and explain why we have built this feature and deep dive into how it works.

Future posts will include details about the architecture, highlighting advanced use cases with code examples to explain what can be done with this feature.

Before we get into details, we want to start off by giving you some background on why we built SQL Server R Services and how the architecture looks.

SQL Server R Services is an in-database analytics feature that tightly integrates R with SQL Server. With this feature, we want to provide a data intelligence platform that moves intelligence capabilities provided with R closer to the data. So why is that a good thing? The short answer is that a platform like this makes it much easier to consume and manage R securely and at scale in applications in production.

There are three major challenges with open source R. This is how we address those challenges by moving intelligence closer to the data in SQL Server:

Read the entire article here, SQL Server R Services – Why we built it?

