Microsoft SQL Server Diagnostics (Preview)

Today, Microsoft is releasing the SQL Server Diagnostics (Preview) extension within SQL Server Management Studio and Developer APIs to empower SQL Server customers to achieve more through a variety of offerings to self-resolve SQL Server issues.

What this offers to our customers?

Analyze Dumps – Customers using this extension will be able to debug and self-resolve memory dump issues from their SQL Server instances and receive recommended Knowledge Base (KB) article(s) from Microsoft, which may be applicable for the fix. The memory dumps are stored in a secured and compliant manner as governed by the Microsoft Privacy Policy.

For example, Joe, a DBA from Contoso, Ltd., finds that SQL Server has generated a memory dump while running a workload, and he would like to debug the issue. Using this feature, John can upload the dump and receive recommended KB articles from Microsoft, which can help him fix the issue.

