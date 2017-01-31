Microsoft: SQL Database Query Editor available in Azure Portal
We are excited to announce the availability of an in-browser query tool that provides you an efficient way to execute queries on your Azure SQL Databases and SQL Data Warehouses without leaving the Azure Portal. This SQL Database Query Editor is now in public preview in the Azure Portal.
With this editor, you can access and query your database without needing to connect from a client tool or configure firewall rules.
The various features in this new editor create a seamless experience for querying your database.
Query Editor capabilities Connect to your database Before executing queries against your database, you must login with either your SQL server or Azure Active Directory (AAD) credentials. If you are the AAD admin for this SQL server, you will be automatically logged in when you first open the Query Editor using AAD single sign-on.
Read the entire article here, SQL Database Query Editor available in Azure Portal | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]
Share this:
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments