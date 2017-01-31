Microsoft: SQL Database Query Editor available in Azure Portal

We are excited to announce the availability of an in-browser query tool that provides you an efficient way to execute queries on your Azure SQL Databases and SQL Data Warehouses without leaving the Azure Portal. This SQL Database Query Editor is now in public preview in the Azure Portal.

With this editor, you can access and query your database without needing to connect from a client tool or configure firewall rules.

The various features in this new editor create a seamless experience for querying your database.

Query Editor capabilities Connect to your database Before executing queries against your database, you must login with either your SQL server or Azure Active Directory (AAD) credentials. If you are the AAD admin for this SQL server, you will be automatically logged in when you first open the Query Editor using AAD single sign-on.

