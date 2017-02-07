Home Applications Microsoft: SQL Data Warehouse now supports seamless integration with Azure Data Lake Store


Azure SQL Data Warehouse is a SQL-based fully managed, petabyte-scale cloud solution for data warehousing. SQL Data Warehouse is highly elastic, enabling you to provision in minutes and scale capacity in seconds. You can scale compute and storage independently, allowing you to burst compute for complex analytical workloads or scale down your warehouse for archival scenarios, and pay based off what you’re using instead of being locked into predefined cluster configurations.

We are pleased to announce that you can now directly import or export your data from Azure Data Lake Store (ADLS) into Azure SQL Data Warehouse (SQL DW) using External Tables.

ADLS is a purpose-built, no-limits store and is optimized for massively parallel processing. With SQL DW PolyBase support for ADLS, you can now load data directly into your SQL DW instance at nearly 3 TB per hour. Because SQL DW can now ingest data directly from Windows Azure Storage Blob and ADLS, you can now load data from any storage service in Azure. This provides you with the flexibility to choose what is right for your application.

A common use case for ADLS and SQL DW is the following. Raw data is ingested into ADLS from a variety of sources. Then ADL Analytics is used to clean and process the data into a loading ready format. From there, the high value data can be imported into Azure SQL DW via PolyBase.


