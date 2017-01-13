Home Microsoft: SoftNAS Cloud on Azure – Cloud NAS Storage made easy

Microsoft: SoftNAS Cloud on Azure – Cloud NAS Storage made easy

Microsoft: SoftNAS Cloud on Azure – Cloud NAS Storage made easy
Today’s post, co-authored by Michael Richtberg, VP at SoftNAS, who heavily contributed in describing much of the technical details discussed in this document.

What if you could take advantage of the unlimited flexibility offered by an Azure cloud hosted infrastructure without changing your applications or your data?  Would you consider a move that can keep up with your business, as needs change and your demands grow, without the strain of rearchitecting your own capital intensive data centers?  Consider the flexibility and scale of Microsoft Azure on-demand resources, that no single organization could possibly afford, that allows you to tap into virtually unlimited adaptability… anywhere in the world!

Traditional Storage AppliancesCloud Hosted Virtual Storage Appliances

Purchasing Terms

Purchase and fill for 3 to 5 years.

Pay for used capacity.

Storage Elasticity

Fixed capacity or scale up only.

Flexible capacity – scales up or down as needed.

Design Point

Separate products for performance or capacity.

Flexible combinations of performance and capacity workloads.

IT organizations need the freedom to make the best choices for their business. Demands on enterprise storage capacities continue to grow at an increasing rate. Access to storing more data and enabling more applications and users, regardless of access requirements, are essential. With ultra-easy consumption, pay-as-you-grow pricing and no architectural limits on growth, the appeal of the consumption model of public cloud is rising.

Read the entire article here, SoftNAS Cloud® on Azure – Cloud NAS Storage made easy | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

