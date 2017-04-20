Microsoft: Simplifying Containerization for Enterprises

Since the launch of Windows Server 2016 six months ago, adoption has been nothing short of amazing. Customers like Tyco started adopting Windows containers even before general availability and in day two of DockerCon 2017, Northern Trust highlighted their own success with containers on Microsoft Azure with Docker Enterprise Edition (EE). The list of customers succeeding with Windows and Docker Inc. is growing each day. In Azure, we continue to see explosive growth in our container offerings with customers looking toward cloud and hybrid deployments of both Linux and Windows container workloads. Developers have also benefited with new container support in the recent launch of Visual Studio 2017 and continued innovation on the cross-platform Visual Studio Code.

Docker has been an important part of how we’ve brought container advancements to our customers. In the first announcement of our relationship with Docker, we asserted our vision – “Developers and organizations that want to create container applications using Docker will be able to use either Windows Server or Linux with the same growing Docker ecosystem of users, applications and tools.” We are excited to further this commitment, and our engagement with Docker, with new programs and innovations designed to deliver even more choice to containers users.

Read the entire article here, Simplifying Containerization for Enterprises – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.