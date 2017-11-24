We are excited to extend our lead in standards-based Industrie 4.0 cloud solutions using the industrial interoperability standard OPC UA, with several new product announcements at SPS IPC Drives 2017 in Nuernberg, Europe’s leading industrial automation exhibition, which takes place next week.

We continue to be the only cloud provider that offers both OPC UA client/server as well as the upcoming (in OPC UA version 1.04) Publish/Subscribe communication pattern to the cloud and back with open-source modules for easy connection to existing machines, without requiring changes to these machines and without requiring opening the on-premises firewall. We achieve this though the two Azure IoT Edge modules OPC Proxy and OPC Publisher, which are available open-source on GitHub and as Docker containers on DockerHub.

As previously announced, we have now contributed an open-source OPC UA Global Discovery Server (GDS) and Client to the OPC Foundation GitHub. This contribution now brings us close to the 4.5 million source lines of contributed code landmark, keeping us in the lead as largest contributor of open-source software to the OPC Foundation. This server can be run in a container and used for self-hosting in the OT network.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft showcases latest industrial IoT innovations at SPS 2017 | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.