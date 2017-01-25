Microsoft SharePoint – Working with IIS Logs
As with ULS Logs (see my previous entry https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/nicolasu/2016/12/20/sharepoint-working-with-uls/) , IIS is also a good source of data for troubleshooting SharePoint issues whether you need to analyze some user behavior or look at the response times of your pages or search queries.
Assuming you are now familiar with Log Parser Studio, you might have seen that the IIS log format aka IISW3CLOG is built-in which makes our life much easy.
So how do I proceed ?
- Open LogParser Studio
- Create a new query.
- The below query is adding extract columns for analysis enrichment. It also excludes 401 requests by default.
Read the entire article here, SharePoint – Working with IIS Logs – Blog On Search
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper