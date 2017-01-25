Microsoft SharePoint – Working with IIS Logs

As with ULS Logs (see my previous entry https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/nicolasu/2016/12/20/sharepoint-working-with-uls/) , IIS is also a good source of data for troubleshooting SharePoint issues whether you need to analyze some user behavior or look at the response times of your pages or search queries.

Assuming you are now familiar with Log Parser Studio, you might have seen that the IIS log format aka IISW3CLOG is built-in which makes our life much easy.

So how do I proceed ?

Open LogParser Studio

Create a new query.

The below query is adding extract columns for analysis enrichment. It also excludes 401 requests by default.

