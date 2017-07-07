Microsoft: Serverless computing with Azure Function in a DevOps Model

In a DevOps Model, one of the crucial aspect for Engineers is to manage Infrastructure. No matter how much ever we automate this task becomes cumbersome especially when we have multiple servers involved. While Azure ARM templates helps us spin up an environment on the fly we still have the need to maintain and support the servers. To overcome this hurdle, the direction we are moving towards is to go “Serverless”, that is the cloud provider dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources, and bills based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than billing based on pre-purchased units of capacity. This will reduce the cost incurred by an application utilizing the compute resource. In a nutshell, we are not going to pay for scale or for the capacity of resources, but just for the compute (how many times we run and how long we run). And Of course, we don’t have to think about managing these servers.

In this post, I’m going to talk about how we can build a solution using Azure Function (latest version with VS2017 Preview 3) in DevOps fashion to run small discrete piece of software in the cloud.

For those who have been using Azure Functions that was released with VS2015, might have noticed that the model has completely changed although the fundamentals are the same. Please visit Part1 and Part2 channel 9 video in which Jeff Hollan explains all in depth. The version that was released with VS2015 has been discontinued as the future focus is on pre-compiled functions with the intent to have .NET Standard 2.0, there are dependencies that will only exist in Visual Studio 2017 Update 3 and beyond.

