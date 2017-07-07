Home Applications Microsoft: Serverless computing with Azure Function in a DevOps Model

Microsoft: Serverless computing with Azure Function in a DevOps Model

0
Microsoft: Serverless computing with Azure Function in a DevOps Model
0

In a DevOps Model, one of the crucial aspect for Engineers is to manage Infrastructure. No matter how much ever we automate this task becomes cumbersome especially when we have multiple servers involved. While Azure ARM templates helps us spin up an environment on the fly we still have the need to maintain and support the servers. To overcome this hurdle, the direction we are moving towards is to go “Serverless”, that is the cloud provider dynamically manages the allocation of machine resources, and bills based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than billing based on pre-purchased units of capacity. This will reduce the cost incurred by an application utilizing the compute resource. In a nutshell, we are not going to pay for scale or for the capacity of resources, but just for the compute (how many times we run and how long we run). And Of course, we don’t have to think about managing these servers.
In this post, I’m going to talk about how we can build a solution using Azure Function (latest version with VS2017 Preview 3) in DevOps fashion to run small discrete piece of software in the cloud.

For those who have been using Azure Functions that was released with VS2015, might have noticed that the model has completely changed although the fundamentals are the same. Please visit Part1 and Part2 channel 9 video in which Jeff Hollan explains all in depth. The version that was released with VS2015 has been discontinued as the future focus is on pre-compiled functions with the intent to have .NET Standard 2.0, there are dependencies that will only exist in Visual Studio 2017 Update 3 and beyond.

Read the entire article here, Serverless computing with Azure Function in a DevOps Model – Ganesh’s blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Development
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]

    read more
    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

        read more
        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499333032_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Transforming the customer experience Description

          Smart retailers are using IoT to enhance customer experiences, and gain efficiencies through real-time inventory control and supply chain management. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          1499333102_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Becoming the factory of the future

          1499331839_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam and IBM Spectrum at VeeamON 2017

          1499331835_maxresdefault.jpg

          Game Of Sysadmins!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video