Microsoft: See what’s new for Azure App Service – Web App on Linux (Preview)

Web App on Linux (Preview) enables developers to run their cloud apps natively on Docker Containers for Linux. It makes it easier to migrate existing apps hosted and optimized for the Linux platform into Azure App Service. Furthermore, with custom Docker Container support, developers can implement applications in many programming languages and stacks while taking advantage of Docker tooling as well as the industry leading PaaS capabilities of Azure App Service.

Today, we are announcing the availability of many of our differentiated PaaS capabilities to developers whether they are building apps on Linux or just want to bring their apps already packaged as containers. Developers are invited to experience improved productivity with capabilities such as Continuous Integration (CI), testing and staging environments, testing-in-production, performance testing capabilities, SSH support, and much more.

We are also happy to announce availability of Web App on Linux in the Australia East region, in addition to West US, West Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Here are some of the key enhancements we have added to App Service on Linux Preview:

via the fine folks at Microsoft.