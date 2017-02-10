Microsoft: Securing Digital Transformation

Our customers are transforming their businesses. As they do this, they are choosing Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) to protect critical information and to secure the work of their employees. Just over a month ago we announced new capabilities that expand security, device and app management, and information protection with EMS. To give our more than 41,000 customers every advantage, we’re also working with other innovators in the security ecosystem to deliver integrated value. For example, this week, we are announcing new work with SailPoint to further our identity-driven security strategy.

Securing digital transformation requires a broader security solution that can address new risks, and new scenarios for data loss and malicious attacks—within and outside your organization. You need security solutions to be both more intelligent and more connected in the face of increasingly sophisticated and widespread attacks. Yesterday’s approach of point solutions with limited integration will not work in today’s complex environment of PCs, mobile devices, and applications delivered from both on-premises and the cloud. A holistic approach can help you detect threats earlier and respond faster with informed security analytics.

Read the entire article here, Securing Digital Transformation – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.