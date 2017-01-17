Microsoft: Schedule Azure VM Startup and Shutdown
As you might know, Azure VMs cost money per hour when they are on. Have you ever wanted to shutdown or startup Azure VMs automatically? You could do it using Azure Automation service in about 28 easy steps by writing a script. Or you could simply use VMPower, a service that I stumbled upon which makes the process much more straight forward and has a few other useful features.
Step 1) Signup for an account at VMPower.io. It doesn’t require a credit card and they have a decent free usage tier.
Step 2) Select ‘Microsoft Azure’ and Link your Azure Subscription:
The only tricky part is knowing your Azure Active Directory domain name. If you use a regular (non-work/school) domain your domain could be something like:
youremail+domain.onmicrosoft.com
Sometimes it is listed on the top right of the Azure portal:
