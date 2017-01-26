Microsoft: Schedule Azure VM Shutdown based on CPU, Disk, Network Usage

In my previous post, I talked about how you can schedule Azure VMs to shutdown based on times of the day or week with a 3rd party service called VMPower. However you may also want to shutdown your VMs based on cpu, disk or network utilization. This is useful for things such as machines that users regularly remote desktop into or VMs that run tasks that vary in the time they take (such as CI/Build servers).

The Hard Way

You can do this using Azure automation by creating a Powershell script which reads from the Azure metrics API and appropriately calls the Virtual Machines API at the right time (and optionally send a notification) . This way requires a bit of Powershell scripting prowess and can be a bit time consuming setting up the policies which control how your VMs shutdown.

The Easy Way

You can also do the same thing very quickly with VMPower. It allows you to set Azure VMs to shutdown based on your VMs cpu, disk, and network utilization average or maximum values. It also handles sending your team notifications via email and Slack.

Read the entire article here, Schedule Azure VM Shutdown based on CPU, Disk, Network Usage – Steven Edouard’s Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft