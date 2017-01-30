Microsoft: Run PowerShell Scripts in SSIS
PowerShell is a powerful task automation tool from Microsoft. With Azure PowerShell cmdlets, you can write PowerShell scripts to automate various Azure-related tasks. It would be quite nice if we can run PowerShell scripts within SSIS. Although SSIS does not provide something like Execute PowerShell Script Task out of the box, it does have an Execute Process Task which can be used to run PowerShell scripts just as easily.Specifically, the PowerShell.exe command-line comes with a -File parameter:
Runs the specified script in the local scope (“dot-sourced”), so that the functions and variables that the script creates are available in the current session. Enter the script file path and any parameters. File must be the last parameter in the command, because all characters typed after the File parameter name are interpreted as the script file path followed by the script parameters and their values
That is, command line like:
Run PowerShell scripts in SSIS – SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) Official Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft
