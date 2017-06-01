Microsoft: Run massive parallel R Jobs in Azure, now at a fraction of the price

We continue to add new capabilities to our lightweight R package, doAzureParallel, built on top of Azure Batch that allows you to easily use Azure’s flexible compute resource right from your R session. Combined with the recently announced low-priority VMs on Azure Batch, you can now run your parallel R jobs at a fraction of the price. We also included other commonly requested capabilities to enable you to do more, and to do it more easily, with doAzureParallel.

Using R with low priority VMs to reduce cost Our second major release comes with full support for low-priority VMs, letting R users run their jobs on Azure’s surplus compute capacity at up to an 80% discount.

For data scientists, low-priority is great way to save costs when experimenting and testing their algorithms, such as parameter tuning (or parameter sweeps) or comparing different models entirely. And Batch takes care of any pre-empted low-priority nodes by automatically rescheduling the job to another node.

Read the entire article here, Run massive parallel R Jobs in Azure, now at a fraction of the price

via the fine folks at Microsoft.