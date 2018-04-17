Microsoft Respond to GDPR Data Subject Requests with confidence in Office 365

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that individuals have the right of request to understand the personal data held on them, as well as the ability to edit or remove and even transport their data records to a different location.

In this demonstration, we’ll show you how new options in Office 365 enable you to respond to these requests, pin-pointing relevant data in a way that’s intelligent, collaborative and efficient.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.